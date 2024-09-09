Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation [Image 4 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, speaks during an organizational town hall and awards ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 12, 2024. USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA Project Managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. military services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Operations community. The process takes promising technology from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product. USAMMDA Project Management Offices will transition to a Program Executive Office under the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8643972
    VIRIN: 240912-A-PJ332-1039
    Resolution: 2334x1556
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation [Image 15 of 15], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation
    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Leadership
    Town Hall
    U.S. Army
    Modernization
    Medical Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download