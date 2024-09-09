USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce presents an Employee of the Quarter nominee certificate to Thomas Kesteven during an organizational town hall and awards ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 12, 2024. Nuce is the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity and Kesteven is an assistant product manager with USAMMDA’s Soldier Medical Devices Project Management Office. USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. USAMMDA Project Managers guide the development of medical products for the U.S. Army Medical Department, other U.S. military services, the Joint Staff, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Special Operations community. The process takes promising technology from the Department of Defense, industry, and academia to U.S. Forces, from the testing required for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval or licensing to fielding and sustainment of the finished product. USAMMDA Project Management Offices will transition to a Program Executive Office under the Defense Health Agency, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)