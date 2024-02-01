Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Yap, Federated States of Micronesia Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Yap, Federated States of Micronesia Closing Ceremony

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 10, 2024) – Service members assigned to Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) and traditional Yapese dancers pose for a photo during the PP24-2 Yap mission stop closing ceremony in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 10, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 02:15
    Photo ID: 8643752
    VIRIN: 240910-N-RM312-1120
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: YAP, FM
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Yap, Federated States of Micronesia Closing Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Concludes Mission in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

