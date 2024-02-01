Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Concludes Mission in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 10, 2024) – Service members assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 10, 2024) – Service members assigned to Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) and traditional Yapese dancers pose for a photo during the PP24-2 Yap mission stop closing ceremony in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 10, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot) see less | View Image Page

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia–A multinational team representing five Pacific nations concluded the fourth mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) with a closing ceremony at the Yap Living History Museum in Colonia, Yap, Sept. 10.



The 11-day Yap mission stop brought more than 70 participants from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States who came together to increase humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) preparedness in the Indo-Pacific.



“Each year, the Pacific Partnership team collaborates with our allies and partners to strengthen our capacities to respond to humanitarian disasters,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73. “This mission is a testament of our commitment to ensure a safer, more resilient region. Over the past week, we have witnessed outstanding dedication from each and every person involved.”



During the mission stop, the team held more than50 medical events, caring for approximately 700 patients; handed out nearly 300 pairs of eyeglasses; performed over 30 tooth extractions; repaired dental chairs, x-ray machines, and sterilizers; and conducted subject matter expert exchanges in a wide variety of disciplines.



In collaboration with the Yap State Disaster Control Office and the U.S. Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, the Pacific Partnership HA/DR team held workshops on emergency operations and boating safety, which informed members of the community about the state disaster response plan and future climate impacts on the area.



“I thank you for the humanitarian aid accorded to our people to improve our lives, knowledge, skills, health, and well-being in dealing with disasters, repairs, and restoration of our societal construct,” said Yap Gov. Charles Chieng. “Let us march forth from this place and time, in a shared and cooperative venture for peace and stability of this here, our Yap State, region and the world.”



The host nation outreach team organized 25 community engagement events consisting of school visits, cleaning and restoring World War II memorial crash sites, U.S. Navy recruiting events, interfaith dialogue sessions, and concerts from the Pacific Partnership Band, composed of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Army Band.



Engineering efforts brought together members from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five, 30th Naval Construction Regiment and Yapese subject matter experts to perform repairs and maintenance on equipment at Yap International Airport.



“Our collective efforts have included medical, engineering, disaster relief and community outreach projects, each one highlighting the importance of partnership,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, PP 24-2 mission commander.“The success of these efforts would not have been possible without the cooperation of our Yapese hosts, and the support of the local community. You have welcomed us with open arms, and we are especially grateful.”



Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is theU.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational HA/DR preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.

