Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Yap, Federated States of Micronesia Closing Ceremony

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 10, 2024) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, gives a speech during the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Yap mission stop closing ceremony in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 10, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)