    ASD (EI&E) digs details during visit to USAG Humphreys [Image 3 of 3]

    ASD (EI&amp;E) digs details during visit to USAG Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Johnny Rodriguez 

    USAG Humphreys

    (From left) The Hon. Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment, Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander, and Vince Lee, chief of Central Area Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Far East District, discuss amenities and challenges in the mud room of an unaccompanied enlisted barracks at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Sept. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 22:31
    Photo ID: 8643512
    VIRIN: 240912-A-RJ699-1340
    Resolution: 6152x5010
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P USAG-H
    ASD (EI&E)

