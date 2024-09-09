Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) The Hon. Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment, Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander, and Vince Lee, chief of Central Area Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Far East District, discuss amenities and challenges in the mud room of an unaccompanied enlisted barracks at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Sept. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Rodriguez)