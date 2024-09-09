Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jaewon Kim, USAG Humphreys Directorate of Public Works chief of operations and maintenance division, discusses DPW’s data-driven decision-making processes with the Hon. Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment, during his visit to USAG Humphreys, Sept. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Rodriguez)