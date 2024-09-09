Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment Hon. Brendan Owens gives a command coin to Spc. Merari Sanchez, a network communications specialist for 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, after touring her unaccompanied enlisted barracks at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Sept. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Rodriguez)