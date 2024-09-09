Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Moored in Dutch Harbor, AK [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Sterett Moored in Dutch Harbor, AK

    DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Andrew Forrest 

    USS Sterett (DDG 104)

    The guided missile destroyer USS STERETT (DDG 104) moored in Dutch Harbor, AK on Sept. 13 2024 to load stores and fuel. STERETT is underway in the Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Andrew Forrest)

