Lookouts on USS Sterett (DDG 104)

U.S. Navy Retail Specialist Third Class Mia Lamendola and Ensign Eric Adams stand a vigilant lookout from the starboard bridge wing of USS STERETT (DDG 104) while mooring in Dutch Harbor, AK, Sept. 13, 2024. STERETT visited the port to take on fuel and load stores while sailing in the Third Fleet area of operations.