    Lookouts on USS Sterett (DDG 104) [Image 1 of 3]

    Lookouts on USS Sterett (DDG 104)

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Andrew Forrest 

    USS Sterett (DDG 104)

    U.S. Navy Retail Specialist Third Class Mia Lamendola and Ensign Eric Adams stand a vigilant lookout from the starboard bridge wing of USS STERETT (DDG 104) while mooring in Dutch Harbor, AK, Sept. 13, 2024. STERETT visited the port to take on fuel and load stores while sailing in the Third Fleet area of operations.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 20:55
    Photo ID: 8643484
    VIRIN: 240913-N-MF521-7658
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lookouts on USS Sterett (DDG 104) [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Andrew Forrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

