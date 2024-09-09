Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Moors in Dutch Harbor, AK [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Sterett Moors in Dutch Harbor, AK

    DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Andrew Forrest 

    USS Sterett (DDG 104)

    U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class James Pool throws a line to the pier in Dutch Harbor, AK, Sept. 13, 2024. The guided missile destroyer USS STERETT (DDG 104) moored in the port to take on fuel and load stores while sailing in the Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Andrew Forrest)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 20:55
    Photo ID: 8643485
    VIRIN: 240913-N-MF521-4850
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, US
    This work, USS Sterett Moors in Dutch Harbor, AK [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Andrew Forrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

