USS Sterett Moors in Dutch Harbor, AK

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class James Pool throws a line to the pier in Dutch Harbor, AK, Sept. 13, 2024. The guided missile destroyer USS STERETT (DDG 104) moored in the port to take on fuel and load stores while sailing in the Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Andrew Forrest)