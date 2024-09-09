Members of the 815th Airlift Squadron and 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose with Tennessee Titans cheerleaders at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8643352
|VIRIN:
|240915-F-KV687-1007
|Resolution:
|5544x3689
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 815th AS Flying Jennies fly over Titans home opener [Image 6 of 6], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.