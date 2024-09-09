Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    815th AS Flying Jennies fly over Titans home opener [Image 4 of 6]

    815th AS Flying Jennies fly over Titans home opener

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing

    Members of the 815th Airlift Squadron and 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are recognized during the third quarter of a Tennessee Titans football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    This work, 815th AS Flying Jennies fly over Titans home opener [Image 6 of 6], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    football
    Tennessee Titans
    flyover
    C-130J
    815th Airlift Squadron

