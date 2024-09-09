Two C-130J aircraft assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron conduct a flyover of the Tennessee Titans 2024 home opener at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|09.15.2024
|09.15.2024 18:33
|8643347
|240915-F-KV687-1001
|5593x3721
|2.93 MB
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|19
|0
815th AS Flying Jennies fly over Titans home opener