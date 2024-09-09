Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition: Spc. Omari Easton, B Co., 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

    Best Squad Competition: Spc. Omari Easton, B Co., 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 10

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Omari Easton, who hails from Paterson, New Jersey, is an orderly room clerk assigned to B Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.
    Following the obstacle course on day two, Soldiers went through the M4 Rifle Zero and Qualification, M17 Pistol Qualification, the Hand Grenade Qualification Course, and finished with Medical Tasks.

