    Best Squad Competition: Spc. Omari Easton, B Co., 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 04 [Image 4 of 15]

    Best Squad Competition: Spc. Omari Easton, B Co., 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 04

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Omari Easton, who hails from Paterson, New Jersey, is an orderly room clerk assigned to B Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.
    Day one of the BSC began with the Expert Soldier Badge Physical Fitness Assessment (ESBPFA). Soldiers start with a one-mile run; complete 30 hand-release pushups; sprint a 100-meters then lift 16 sandbags over a 66” tall platform; farmers carry two 40-pound water cans 50-meter carry; then a 25-meter high crawl; a 25-meter three-five second rush; and then finish with another one-mile run. The seven events that make up the EPFA must be completed within 30:00 minutes.
    Following the ESBPFA, competitors completed Soldiers Tasks, and Day and Night Land Navigation.

    Best Squad Competition: Spc. Omari Easton, B Co., 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

