Best Squad Competition: Spc. Omari Easton, B Co., 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

Best Squad Competition: Spc. Omari Easton, B Company, 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)



FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Omari Easton, who hails from Paterson, New Jersey, is an orderly room clerk assigned to B Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.



Easton went to Great Bridge High School, Va., has a BS in Homeland Security from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a certification in Sec+; and following his duties in the orderly room, he will go to a team and execute the duties he trained for as a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

“Giving back to the United States and government benefits.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

“Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth (squad leader) prepared me with an amazing workout program that got me ready to accomplish these amazing goals.”



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

“To sharpen the skills that I’ve learned during basic training and AIT that will make me a better Soldier. I enjoyed getting off ‘The Weaver’ (third of nine Army obstacles on the course at Fort Walker, Va.) the most.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“I am very passionate about become a leader and professional Soldier. I want to lead others, and I want to pursue the Army Green to Gold program and commission as a Cyber Officer.”



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“A manager at Mission Barbeque said ‘You can’t win ‘em all’”