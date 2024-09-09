Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to students and faculty about the importance of leadership, cross-cultural communication and adapting to a dynamic and changing region during the Combined Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 12, 2024. The purpose of the CFMCC flag course is to improve the effectiveness of senior leaders (flag and general officers) who routinely work together at the operational level of command and control. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8641728
    VIRIN: 240912-N-TT639-2024
    Resolution: 2852x2037
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPACFLT
    CFMCC
    USNWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download