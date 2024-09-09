Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center of front row, joins students and faculty who participated in the Combined Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 12, 2024. The CFMCC flag course is designed to improve the effectiveness of senior leaders (flag and general officers) who routinely work together at the operational level of command and control. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8641726
|VIRIN:
|240912-N-TT639-2012
|Resolution:
|4459x3185
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
