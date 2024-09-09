Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to CFMCC flag course students at faculty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, speaks to students and faculty about the importance of leadership, cross-cultural communication and adapting to a dynamic and changing region during the Combined Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 12, 2024. The purpose of the CFMCC flag course is to improve the effectiveness of senior leaders (flag and general officers) who routinely work together at the operational level of command and control. (U.S. Navy photo
by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
