    Corps of Engineers inspects project sites after Hurricane Francine [Image 2 of 3]

    Corps of Engineers inspects project sites after Hurricane Francine

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Inspection crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, performed initial damage assessments Sept. 13, 2024, of various USACE construction projects, including site 107 shown here from the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, only two days after Hurricnae Francine made landfall in Morgan City, La.. Once water has receded further, construction crews plan on conducting more thorough inspections of WSLP and other projects as conditions allow over the weekend and early next week. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    damage assessment
    New Orleans District
    flood risk reduction
    Hurricane Francine

