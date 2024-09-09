Inspection crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, performed initial damage assessments Sept. 13, 2024, of various USACE construction projects, including sites 106 shown here from the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, only two days after Hurricnae Francine made landfall in Morgan City, La.. Once water has receded further, construction crews plan on conducting more thorough inspections of WSLP and other projects as conditions allow over the weekend and early next week. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8641344
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-ZZ999-8133
|Resolution:
|960x640
|Size:
|232.86 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers inspects project sites after Hurricane Francine [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers inspects project sites after Hurricane Francine
Army Corps of Engineers