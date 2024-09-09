Corps of Engineers inspects project sites after Hurricane Francine

Courtesy Photo | Inspection crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District,...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | Inspection crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, performed initial damage assessments Sept. 13, 2024, of various USACE construction projects, including site 108 shown here from the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, only two days after Hurricnae Francine made landfall in Morgan City, La.. Once water has receded further, construction crews plan on conducting more thorough inspections of WSLP and other projects as conditions allow over the weekend and early next week. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page