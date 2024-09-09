Corps of Engineers inspects project sites after Hurricane Francine

Inspection crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, performed initial damage assessments Sept. 13, 2024, of various USACE construction projects just two days after Hurricane Francine made landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane in Morgan City, La.
Project sites USACE inspected included the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project and the Grand Isle and Vicinity Beach Erosion and Hurricane Protection Project, to name a couple.
Once water has receded further, construction crews plan on conducting more thorough inspections of these and other projects as conditions allow over the weekend and early next week.
