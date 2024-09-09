Partner Nation Students Meet 4th Fleet Deputy MOC Director and Tour USS Mason During WHINSEC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2024) – U.S. Navy Ens. Emily Moore discusses ship operations from the forecastle of the USS Mason (DDG 87) with students from the Class of 2025 Western Hemisphere for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC), during a tour aboard the Mason onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024. The students toured the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer as part of their visit to the naval station. The year-long WHINSEC CGSOC, located at Fort Moore, Georgia, is designed to educate and train intermediate-level military, interagency, and partner-nation officers to operate in complex environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. The Class of 2025 has students from Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the United States. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the Air Force, Army, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Coast Guard, and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)