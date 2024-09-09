Partner Nation Students Meet 4th Fleet Deputy MOC Director and Tour USS Mason During WHINSEC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2024) – U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT) Deputy Maritime Operations Center Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Al Corkran, briefs students of the Class of 2025 Western Hemisphere for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC) onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024. Capt. Corkran provided the students a 4th Fleet orientation brief as part of their visit to the naval station. The year-long WHINSEC CGSOC, located at Fort Moore, Georgia, is designed to educate and train intermediate-level military, interagency, and partner-nation officers to operate in complex environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. The Class of 2025 has students from Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the United States. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the Air Force, Army, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Coast Guard, and the Marine Corps. USNAVSOUTH/ FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)