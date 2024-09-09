Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Nation Students Meet 4th Fleet Deputy MOC Director and Tour USS Mason During WHINSEC 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    Partner Nation Students Meet 4th Fleet Deputy MOC Director and Tour USS Mason During WHINSEC 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240912-N-DB801-1252
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2024) – A USS Mason (DDG 87) Sailor discusses a damage control repair station with a student from the Class of 2025 Western Hemisphere for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC), during a tour aboard the Mason onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024. The students toured the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer as part of their visit to the naval station. The year-long WHINSEC CGSOC, located at Fort Moore, Georgia, is designed to educate and train intermediate-level military, interagency, and partner-nation officers to operate in complex environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. The Class of 2025 has students from Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the United States. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the Air Force, Army, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Coast Guard, and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8641114
    VIRIN: 240912-N-DB801-1252
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner Nation Students Meet 4th Fleet Deputy MOC Director and Tour USS Mason During WHINSEC 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Naval Station Mayport
    partnerships
    USS Mason (DDG 87)
    WHINSEC
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

