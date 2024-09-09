Fort Totten 9/11 ceremony pays tribute to fallen Soldiers, first responders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Reserve partnered with the Fire Department of New York Sept. 11 at Fort Totten to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States. The annual commemoration paid tribute to the 343 members of the FDNY who were lost on 9/11, as well as those who died over the past two decades due to illnesses related to the attacks and their aftermath. The event also honored six Soldiers from Fort Totten's former 77th Regional Support Command who were lost on 9/11 - five as members of the FDNY, and one who worked at the World Trade Center. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)