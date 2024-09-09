Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Totten 9/11 ceremony pays tribute to fallen Soldiers, first responders [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Totten 9/11 ceremony pays tribute to fallen Soldiers, first responders

    QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve partnered with the Fire Department of New York Sept. 11 at Fort Totten to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States. The annual commemoration paid tribute to the 343 members of the FDNY who were lost on 9/11, as well as those who died over the past two decades due to illnesses related to the attacks and their aftermath. The event also honored six Soldiers from Fort Totten's former 77th Regional Support Command who were lost on 9/11 - five as members of the FDNY, and one who worked at the World Trade Center. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

