Fort Totten 9/11 ceremony pays tribute to fallen Soldiers, first responders

QUEENS, N.Y. - The U.S. Army Reserve partnered with the Fire Department of New York Sept. 11 at Fort Totten to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States.



"Thank you all for the support you give our troops as they continue to keep liberty’s torch lit around the world," said Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division. “Please do not forget them, as you have not forgotten the heroes honored here today.”



The annual commemoration paid tribute to the 343 members of the FDNY who were lost on 9/11, as well as those who died over the past two decades due to illnesses related to the attacks and their aftermath.



“It is truly an honor and a privilege to stand before you today in remembrance of those who have sacrificed, and continue to sacrifice, in the wake of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks against our nation,” Belanger said.



The event also honored six Soldiers from Fort Totten's former 77th Regional Support Command who were lost on 9/11 - five as members of the FDNY, and one who worked at the World Trade Center.



“These six Soldiers were part of the first round of casualties in a Global War on Terrorism that would last for more than two decades on two major fronts,” Belanger said. “W tell their stories so that we never forget that freedom is not free.”



In 2001, President George W. Bush designated Sept. 11 as Patriot Day. In 2009, Congress designated Sept. 11 as a national day of service and remembrance.



“Today, our nation faces a complex national security environment in a rapidly changing world. Since our establishment in 1908, the Army Reserve has continuously and consistently answered the nation's call – and we have always delivered. We will be called again, and we will be ready.”