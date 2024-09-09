Corporal's Course 4-24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graduates of Corporal's Course & Lance Corporal’s Seminar 4-24 received certificates of completion at James L. Day Conference Center Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on September 13. The course consisted of classroom sessions focused on leadership and essential skills applicable in the field.



*Graduates: LCpl. Carmen A. Estrada, LCpl. Samantha M. Kastner, LCpl. Jayden D. Williams, Cpl. Jamil B. Shakir, Cpl. Samuel J. Mejia, Cpl. Jacxima Espera.