Corporal's Course 4-24

Graduates of Corporal's Course & Lance Corporal’s Seminar 4-24 received certificates of completion at James L. Day Conference Center Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on September 13. The course consisted of classroom sessions focused on leadership and essential skills applicable in the field.
*Graduates: LCpl. Carmen A. Estrada, LCpl. Samantha M. Kastner, LCpl. Jayden D. Williams, Cpl. Jamil B. Shakir, Cpl. Samuel J. Mejia, Cpl. Jacxima Espera.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8640747
|VIRIN:
|240913-M-XD809-9961
|Resolution:
|4640x6960
|Size:
|15.79 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
