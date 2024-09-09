Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corporal's Course 4-24

    Corporal's Course 4-24

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Graduates of Corporal's Course & Lance Corporal’s Seminar 4-24 received certificates of completion at James L. Day Conference Center Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on September 13. The course consisted of classroom sessions focused on leadership and essential skills applicable in the field.

    *Graduates: LCpl. Carmen A. Estrada, LCpl. Samantha M. Kastner, LCpl. Jayden D. Williams, Cpl. Jamil B. Shakir, Cpl. Samuel J. Mejia, Cpl. Jacxima Espera.

    TAGS

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #Congratulations #CorporalsCourse #marines

