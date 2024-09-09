OC/T Explains Role

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Calub K. Hopkins, a human resource specialist observer, coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), 1st Army Division West, discusses the roles of OC/Ts with a visitor while showing a HMMWV during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, WI, May 18, 2024. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for units, like the 181st IN BDE (MFTB) who partners with Reserve Component units to advise, assist, train, to display their jobs and capabilities to the public to foster understanding of their role while developing a relationship with the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)