OC/T Starts LMTV for Visitors

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua A. Spurgeon, a horizontal construction engineer observer, coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 310th Regiment (Brigade Engineer Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), 1st Army Division West, starts a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for visitors during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, WI, May 18, 2024. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for units, like the 181st IN BDE (MFTB) who partners with Reserve Component units to advise, assist, train, to display their jobs and capabilities to the public to foster understanding of their role while developing a relationship with the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)