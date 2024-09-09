Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC/T Starts LMTV for Visitors [Image 4 of 5]

    OC/T Starts LMTV for Visitors

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua A. Spurgeon, a horizontal construction engineer observer, coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 310th Regiment (Brigade Engineer Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), 1st Army Division West, starts a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for visitors during Armed Forces Day at Fort McCoy, WI, May 18, 2024. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for units, like the 181st IN BDE (MFTB) who partners with Reserve Component units to advise, assist, train, to display their jobs and capabilities to the public to foster understanding of their role while developing a relationship with the community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 13:34
    Photo ID: 8640676
    VIRIN: 240518-A-QI027-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.12 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
