    Fort Hamilton ceremony honors 9/11 victims, families [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Hamilton ceremony honors 9/11 victims, families

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton hosted its annual remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 to honor those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States. Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the event. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, a three-volley salute by the Joint Task Force -Empire Shield honor guard, and opening remarks by Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8640589
    VIRIN: 240910-A-VX676-1003
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Hamilton ceremony honors 9/11 victims, families [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hamilton ceremony honors 9/11 victims, families

