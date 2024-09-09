Fort Hamilton ceremony honors 9/11 victims, families

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton hosted its annual remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 to honor those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States. Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the event. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, a three-volley salute by the Joint Task Force -Empire Shield honor guard, and opening remarks by Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8640588
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-FZ134-1004
|Resolution:
|4148x2848
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
