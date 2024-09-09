Fort Hamilton ceremony honors 9/11 victims, families

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton hosted its annual remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 to...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton hosted its annual remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 to honor those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States. Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the event. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, a three-volley salute by the Joint Task Force -Empire Shield honor guard, and opening remarks by Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton hosted its annual remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 to honor those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States.



Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the event.



“Over the past two-plus decades, men and women from all backgrounds have come together to serve this great nation selflessly with the support of their families and Army civilians,” Belanger said. “The Army continues to build on its long history of success, adaptation, and strong leadership to confront and defeat diverse threats to our nation.”



The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, a three-volley salute by the Joint Task Force -Empire Shield honor guard, and opening remarks by Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander.



“Our presence here demonstrates our resolve to continue to do what's right, and to remember the price we pay for freedom,” Cantwell said. “September 11th is an anniversary that we ought not – no, rather, that we cannot forget.



“It is a day to reflect and recall the actions of the first responders - as well as the mobilization and deployment of service members - in support of New York City, the Pentagon, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and, over time, the Global War on Terror,” she continued. “Today, we continue to stand ready and vigilant, and to keep alive the memory of those lost by our commitment to serve, to protect, and to defend.”



In 2001, President George W. Bush designated Sept. 11 as Patriot Day. In 2009, Congress designated Sept. 11 as a national day of service and remembrance.



“Patriot Day is a day to honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 souls we lost on September 11th, 2001, and to pay tribute to all the patriots and their families who have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedom over the past 23 years,” Belanger said. “The shared experience of 9/11 joins the nation together and is woven into the fabric that binds Army Soldiers, civilians, families, and the American people.



“Although major military actions in the Global War on Terrorism have ceased, the fight against those who would do our nation harm will continue into the foreseeable future,” she continued. “The threat posed by extremists throughout the world has not lessened since 911. We must continue to remain vigilant in the fight against threats to our nation both on and off the battlefield.