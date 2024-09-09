Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna recognizes law enforcement excellence [Image 2 of 3]

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Chief of Police Douglas Schraeder, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, presents police Sgt. Thomas Frey with the Lead Police Officer of the Year award for fiscal year 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8640363
    VIRIN: 240909-D-D0144-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 818.55 KB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    awards
    police
    DLA Distribution

