DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna recognizes law enforcement excellence

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna recently announced the recipients of the Police Officers of the Year for fiscal year 2024.



The award recognizes law enforcement individuals who have exceeded the standard expectations of their role and demonstrate exceptional dedication to public service and community safety.



"These police officers contribute to and enhance the police mission by volunteering for special work assignments, providing specialized training to peers and seeking out additional training for their professional development," said Chief of Police Douglas Schraeder, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna. "These actions enhance the operation of the police department and overall security of the installation."



Officer Joseph Delicati was named Police Officer of the Year for fiscal year 2024. Delicati joined the DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna police force in 2022 and was recognized for his professionalism and dedication to protecting life and property on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna.



"I am honored that my supervisor picked me for this award," he said. "DLA has given me a place to utilize my knowledge and experience to grow within the organization."



Amongst numerous duty accomplishments, Delicati was recognized for his dedication to safety and for promoting a culture of teamwork.



"Teamwork is everything in police work. Our focus here is the safety of personnel on the installation and being able to work as a team makes it easier to accomplish that mission," Delicati said. "A safety issue could not only affect you but your team as well. DLA has set us up to conduct our mission as safely as possible and is always looking for ways to improve."



Police Sgt. Thomas Frey was named the Lead Police Officer of the Year for fiscal year 2024. Frey joined the police department at DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna in 2008 and is recognized for his leadership skills and dedication to training initiatives.



"My favorite part about working at DLA may be the unique blend of leadership, responsibility, and the chance to make a tangible impact on the safety and security of a critical facility," he said. "In this role, I get to lead and mentor a team of dedicated officers, ensuring they are well-trained, motivated, and equipped to handle the complexities of federal security operations. The challenges I face in protecting a high-stakes environment push me to develop new skills, adapt to evolving security threats, and strengthen my leadership abilities."



Frey plays an active role in training other officers by serving as a police Field Training Officer. In this role, he has also assisted in revamping the program by providing input for updated paperwork and training scenarios that were incorporated into the latest FTO books.



"I want to ensure that new officers are not only technically skilled but also uphold the values of integrity, professionalism, and empathy. My role allows me to pass on valuable knowledge, help officers develop sound judgment, and prepare them to handle the complexities and challenges of law enforcement," Frey said. "This ensures that they are equipped to make ethical decisions, de-escalate conflicts, and engage with the public in a way that fosters trust and accountability."



Frey highlighted the sense of pride and purpose working for DLA provides.



"Working on a federal installation, I know that my efforts contribute to national security and the protection of valuable assets, personnel, and sensitive information," he said. "I enjoy having the opportunity to solve problems, make decisions in real-time, and maintain the highest standards of professionalism. The collaborative environment, where I work closely with both law enforcement and other federal agencies, adds to the diversity and significance of my role."



Police Lt. Jon Jensen was named the Senior Police Officer of the Year for fiscal year 2024. Jensen joined DLA Installation management at Susquehanna's police department in 2003 and was lauded for his leadership, mentorship, and professional execution of his duties.



"It's rewarding to be recognized for the work I do," he said. "My favorite part of working for DLA is meeting different people, interacting with the great people here on the installation and being able to help them."



In addition to his numerous supervisory responsibilities, Jensen also serves as a Rangemaster for two weapons qualification courses and two low-light firing courses. In this role, Jensen prioritizes safety and accuracy.



"Our annual training is done during normal business hours. However, my officers and I work overnight so it was important for me that we trained in the environment we work in," Jensen said. "By exposing them to real-world scenarios, it enhances their ability to respond appropriately and reduces liability for the organization."



Jensen attributes his leadership capabilities to his ability to his prioritization of teamwork and positive mentors.



"In police work, we must work as a team. If we cannot work together, then we could jeopardize the safety of the installation," he said. "I was lucky enough to learn from really great leaders, and it taught me to put my officers first."



This annual award program is a vehicle for the DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna Chief of Police to recognize and reward police officers, police leads and police supervisors for their performance over the past year. Winners from DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna will advance to DLA Headquarters to compete in the enterprise-wide 57th annual Police Awards program.



"It's necessary to emphasize pride and professionalism in the police department and recognize and reward deserving personnel," Schrader said. "These individuals make countless sacrifices and go above and beyond what's asked of them. These awards impact the department's morale and further motivate other officers' high performance."