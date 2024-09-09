More than 2k people take part in rainy Patriot Day Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Domanic Kennedy, left, and Spc. Curtis Cadwalader, with Company B, 3-15 Infantry, look at the American flag before the Patriot Day Run, Sept. 7, 2024, at Forsyth Park in Savannah Ga. Rains did not keep participants from attending the event - the race saw more than 2,000 individuals take part in the run. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)