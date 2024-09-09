Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than 2k people take part in rainy Patriot Day Run [Image 6 of 6]

    More than 2k people take part in rainy Patriot Day Run

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Domanic Kennedy, left, and Spc. Curtis Cadwalader, with Company B, 3-15 Infantry, look at the American flag before the Patriot Day Run, Sept. 7, 2024, at Forsyth Park in Savannah Ga. Rains did not keep participants from attending the event - the race saw more than 2,000 individuals take part in the run. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

