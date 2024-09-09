More than 2k people take part in rainy Patriot Day Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Earl Parker, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department, holds the American flag at the starting line of the Patriot Day Run, Sept. 7, 2024 at Forsyth Park in Savannah Ga. The race began with first responders, many of which were fire fighters in full uniform, leading the group. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)