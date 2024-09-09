More than 2k people take part in rainy Patriot Day Run

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Spc. Domanic Kennedy, left, and Spc. Curtis Cadwalader, with Company B, 3-15 Infantry,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Guthrie | Spc. Domanic Kennedy, left, and Spc. Curtis Cadwalader, with Company B, 3-15 Infantry, look at the American flag before the Patriot Day Run, Sept. 7, 2024, at Forsyth Park in Savannah Ga. Rains did not keep participants from attending the event - the race saw more than 2,000 individuals take part in the run. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., —— More than two thousand people faced rainy weather to participate in the Patriot Day Run, Sept. 7, in Savannah Ga.



The run honors those lost in the events of Sept. 11, 2001 and in the Global War on Terror that followed. Participants began at Forsyth Park and weaved through the streets of downtown Savannah, passing major tourist locations. Participants included first responders, service members, civilians and family members. Some participants came from out of state and many wore mementos of individuals they were remembering through their participation in the run.



“Today is a day to remember,” said Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “Today as we lace up our shoes, we remember the ones who laced up their boots on Sept. 11, 2001 when the call came. Today as we begin our run, we remember those who ran into the fire, that ran into the rubble. Today as we push through the desire to quit, we remember those who fought to the end.”



The Patriot Day Run was coordinated between the Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation in partnership with the city of Savannah.



“Savannah is a proud, military city,” said Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “We are thrilled to partner with our community members at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield for the second-annual Patriot Day Run in downtown Savannah. We will never forget the heroic efforts of first responders on 9-11 and of our brave Armed Forces after that tragic event. The Patriot Day Run will honor everyone who has served our country bravely and especially those who did so in one of our darkest moments.”



The U.S. Army Golden Knights were scheduled to kick off the event by parachuting into the park, however were unable to due to weather. However the weather did not prevent runners from coming out. Last year the event saw less than one thousand people register, but 1,500 people participated in the race, many who came the day of the event to take part. This year, 1,300 individuals registered for the event, with 2,300 total race participants.



In addition to the 5K memorial run, a block-party style, “Night of Honor” event took place at Daffin Park, Sept. 6, featuring the 3rd Infantry Division band, food trucks, vendors, and military and first responder equipment. The free event was designed to take place the evening before the run in order to allow the community to meet members of the military, police department, and first responders.



“Combined, the Night of Honor and the Patriot Day Run honor all those lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and the service of our Armed Forces during the resulting Global War on Terror,” said Taylor.