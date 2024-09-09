SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tony Grinston, CEO of Army Emergency Relief and 16th Sergeant Major of the Army (Ret.), holds a focus group for company commanders and first sergeants in the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)