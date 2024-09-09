Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin (right), CSM of 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), introduces Tony Grinston, CEO of Army Emergency Relief and 16th Sergeant Major of the Army (Ret.), during a Leader Professional Development session for Soldiers in the 7ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8639935
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-MC970-1012
|Resolution:
|4117x2745
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.