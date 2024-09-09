Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC [Image 9 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Tony Grinston, CEO of Army Emergency Relief and 16th Sergeant Major of the Army (Ret.), provides Leader Professional Development for Soldiers in the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8639933
    VIRIN: 240911-A-MC970-1010
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC
    SMA(R) Grinston Visits 7ATC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AER
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BetterInBavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download