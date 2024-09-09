Medical Advisors from 6th Battalion, Maj. Travis Kaufman, Maj. Ryan Gifford-Hollingsworth, and Sgt. 1st Class Charles Brooks, joined firefighters, first responders, Soldiers, and local community members for a solemn climb up the Manitou Incline to honor the 2,977 lives lost during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Travis Kaufman)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8638762
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-FA429-5977
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|945.76 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th SFAB Medical Advisors Honor 9/11 Victims During Manitou Incline Memorial Climb [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.