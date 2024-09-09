4th SFAB Medical Advisors Honor 9/11 Victims During Manitou Incline Memorial Climb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical Advisors from 6th Battalion, Maj. Travis Kaufman, Maj. Ryan Gifford-Hollingsworth, and Sgt. 1st Class Charles Brooks, joined firefighters, first responders, Soldiers, and local community members for a solemn climb up the Manitou Incline to honor the 2,977 lives lost during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Travis Kaufman)