    4th SFAB Medical Advisors Honor 9/11 Victims During Manitou Incline Memorial Climb [Image 2 of 4]

    4th SFAB Medical Advisors Honor 9/11 Victims During Manitou Incline Memorial Climb

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Medical Advisors from 6th Battalion, Maj. Travis Kaufman, Maj. Ryan Gifford-Hollingsworth, and Sgt. 1st Class Charles Brooks, joined firefighters, first responders, Soldiers, and local community members for a solemn climb up the Manitou Incline to honor the 2,977 lives lost during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Travis Kaufman)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 16:02
    Photo ID: 8638754
    VIRIN: 240911-A-FA429-7746
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
