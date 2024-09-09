U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Niepsuj, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts a mission brief during platoon and company level training exercises at Lipa Training Area, Poland, Aug. 4-14, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 10:04
|Photo ID:
|8637534
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-MW025-7211
|Resolution:
|948x948
|Size:
|472.33 KB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ABCT conducts platoon and company level training exercises in Poland [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.