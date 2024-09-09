3rd ABCT conducts platoon and company level training exercises in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Niepsuj, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts a mission brief during platoon and company level training exercises at Lipa Training Area, Poland, Aug. 4-14, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.