U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew McCutchen, a combat engineer assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, observes a bulldozer digging a Bradley fighting vehicle turret defilade during platoon and company level training exercises at Lipa Training Area, Poland, Aug. 4-14, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Sgt. Justin Compton)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8637533
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-MW025-3879
|Resolution:
|946x946
|Size:
|336.89 KB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ABCT conducts platoon and company level training exercises in Poland [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.